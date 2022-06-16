New Delhi: In Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a man hit jackpot when he tried to withdraw Rs 500 from an ATM. Upon submitting the Rs 500 withdrawal request, he received five Rs 5000 notes, in a pleasant surprise that made him slightly that made him repeat the process again. Much to his surprise, the man received Rs 2500 again from the ATM upon placing a request for Rs 500 withdrawal. However, instead of keeping the secret about ATM, he probably told it to everyone as the news spread like wildfire at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30 km from Nagpur city.

Pretty soon, on Wednesday (June 16), a huge crowd gathered outside the ATM centre to withdraw cash. The rush at the ATM attracted the police’s attention. The police then rushed to the spot and shut the ATM centre and informed the bank, an official from Khaparkheda police station said. A bank customer had alerted the local police, according to a report by PTI.

According to the official, the ATM was dispensing extra cash due to a technical glitch. The official pointed out that the currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of Rs 100 denomination. (ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on term, savings deposits)

As a result of the technical glitch, the ATM was dispensing Rs 500 notes, instead of Rs 100 notes. The official also added that the police have not registered any case so far in this ATM technical glitch. (ALSO READ: Investing in stock markets? Here are 5 things to know before opening of the market)

Meanwhile, in a recent incident, an ATM at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune was set on fire by a miscreant on June 12, Sunday. Cash worth lakhs was also gutted in the fire that broke out at HDFC Bank ATM in the city. Cash worth Rs 3.98 lakh was gutted in the fire while a miscreant was trying to open it with a gas cutter.