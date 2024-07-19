Advertisement
MICROSOFT OUTAGE

Microsoft Outage: SBI Reports Systems Unaffected And Working Smoothly

The outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday.

|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 03:49 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said its systems are unaffected by the Microsoft global outage. "We are all fine," its chairman Dinesh Khara told PTI, when asked about the impact of the global outage.

Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services. The outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday.

Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

