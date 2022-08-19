New Delhi: Punjab State Cooperative Milk producer federation limited has decided to increase the milk price by Rs 2 per litre on Friday. The cooperative sells its products with the brand name of ‘Milkfed Verka’ and the revised price will be effective from today itself. With the rise of input costs of dairy farming like fodder and transportation, the production of milk becomes costlier. The Punjab cooperative move was in the line with other dairy companies. It is to be noted that Amul and Mother dairy to increased the price of milk two days ago.

60% Dairy Market in Punjab

The burden will directly fall on consumers of Punjab. It is to be noted that Milkfed Verka has 60% market domination in urban segments of Punjab. The daily demand of milk in the state is around 12 lakh litres.

An official from Milkfed said that the price of milk will increase by Rs 2 per litre from 19 August.

Amul and Mother Dairy hiked price before

Amul and Mother dairy increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre two days ago. The revised cost was effective from 17 August. Now the Amul Gold, the full cream milk, is selling at Rs 62/ litre, as against the earlier Rs 60/ litre.

Milk price increase second time in six months

Dairy companies had raised the milk of price in March this year by Rs 2. The revised rates were effective from 1 March, 2022. The rising input cost and diary operations were the reasons to increase the price. The cost of Cattle fodder has increased up to 20% in the market which is the main source of feed in dairy industry. That time also Milkfed Verka, Amul and Mother Diary raised the price.