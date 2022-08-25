New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has taken a major initiative, wherein it has decided to allow co-branding on Ayushman Bharat health cards with states’ health schemes. After the decision, now Ayushman Bharat health cards can be used for both central and state health schemes. The cards Ayushman Bharat health cards which uptill now bore the Centre’s logo, will now have states' logo too.

So far 31 states out of 33 have agreed to the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, though Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal have opted to remain out of it. Discussion with Telangana and Tamil Nadu is persisting.

Here is how the Ayushman Bharat health card would look like

What is Ayushman Bharat –Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana

The Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana Scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2018 with a vision to provide each and every citizen receives a universal health care. With Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan AarogyaYojana, the government provides a cashless healthcare cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

The benefits under AB-PMJAY are portable across the country. There is no cap on family size, or age or gender. Entitled families are able to use the quality health services they need without facing financial hardships.

The Indian government has also decided to offer free health insurance to all the children who lost their parents to COVID-19 under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY).

All children will be enrolled as a beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, patients can get free treatment at empanelled private and government hospitals.