World Health Day: Affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for poor, middle class, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 7, 2022) extended greetings on the occasion of World Health Day. In a series of tweets, the prime minister expresses gratitude to the health sector and workers.

"Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hardwork that has kept our planet protected," he tweeted.

PM Modi also stated that the Indian government is putting a lot of effort to augment the country’s health infrastructure.

"The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India’s health infrastructure. The focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens. It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world’s largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat," PM Modi said in another tweet.

"I feel very happy when I interact with beneficiaries of schemes such as PM Jan Aushadhi. Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also stated that in the past eight years, the medical education sector in the nation has undergone rapid transformations. "In the last 8 years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. Our Government’s efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters," the prime minister said.

Declared by the World Health Organization (WHO), World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. On this year's World Health Day, the WHO is focussing global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on wellbeing.

