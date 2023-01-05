Mother Dairy Safal franchise business idea: Invest Rs 2 lakh and earn a handsome income every month, here's how to apply, maintenance cost and other details

New Delhi: Safal, an Indian government initiative was started in 1988 to benefit fruit & vegetable producers and the urban consumers. Safal is owned by Mother Dairy, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board.

Safal, operates about 400 retail outlets in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon and 23 retail outlets in Bangalore which cater to more than 1.5 lakh customers per day. The website reads that it provides around 120 SKUs of fresh fruits & vegetables. Safal shops are primarily operated by ex-servicemen or their dependents. By investing a few lakhs, you can earn a handsome income every month via Motherdairy Safal franchise business entrepreneurship.

How to apply for a Mother Dairy Safal franchise?

Entrepreneurship Option with Safal can be availed by following the below mentioned process

1. Fill an application form with AWPO Army Welfare Placement Organisation

2. Appear for an interview jointly conducted by Safal & AWPO

3. Deposit Security & Working Capital Draft under Agreement with two Govt. Officials as your Guarantors

4. Safal provides training & assistance to operationalize the allotted outlet

5. Work under the guidelines & on the job advice of Safal’s Sales Team on day to day basis to maximise your earnings



How much does a Mother Dairy Safal franchise cost?

A minimum of Rs 2 Lakh – Rs 1 Lakh as refundable security plus Rs 1 Lakh as a working capital –is required for the Mother Dairy Safal franchise .



How much will be rent, utility bill, maintenance cost for Mother Dairy Safal franchise?

There will be no rent, Utility bill and maintenance cost to be borne by the ESM. Safal will provide these things at their own cost. Safal provides the outlet & all the necessary infrastructure equipped with utilities like display racks, electronic weighing machines, deep freezer, visi cooler, crates including promotional material for smooth business.



What is the duration of the Agreement for Safal outlet?

The duration of the Agreement for Safal outlet will be Two years. Renewal will be done on the basis of performance during ongoing tenure



What skills are required to run Safal outlet?

No specific skills is required to run Safal outlet. Good shop keeping practices pertaining to retailing business of Fresh Fruit & Vegetables is required to run Safal. Generally, an area of preference of 10 km radius from your residence is taken, any outlet having vacancy in this area.

Safal retails fresh fruits and vegetables, unpolished Pulses, Frozen Vegetables, Frozen Snacks, Tomato Puree, Honey. Other products like Mother Dairy’s desi ghee, ice creams, lassi, chhach, mishti doi, paneer and Dhara’s oil range are also available at Safal retail outlets.