New Delhi: Mumbai has surpassed Beijing to claim the title of Asia's billionaire hub for the first time. The combined wealth of Indian billionaires has soared to $1 trillion, outstripping China's average billionaire wealth per person ($3.2 billion compared to China's $3.8 billion), as per the 2024 Hurun Global Rich List.

The 2024 Hurun Global Rich List which has been released on Tuesday brought attention to notable changes in the wealth landscape with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani making headlines for his remarkable gain. Gautam Adani, the creator of the Adani Group experienced an astonishing increase in his wealth, elevating him to the 15th position in the global rankings.

Gautam Adani, aged 61 and at the helm of the Adani Group energy conglomerate, experienced a significant wealth increase of USD 33 billion this year.

Adani has climbed the global rankings to the 15 position with a net worth of USD 86 billion. His wealth surge is credited to a rise in his companies' stock prices after a Supreme Court ruling regarding concerns raised in the Hindenburg report. The Hurun Global Rich List for 2024 demonstrates a substantial increase in the number of billionaires worldwide, with 167 new individuals joining the ranks, totaling 3,279 billionaires globally.

Notably, over half of all new wealth generated is attributed to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). The United States added 109 billionaires, maintaining its lead with a total of 800 billionaires, while China, despite a decline of 155 billionaires, retained its position as the world's leader with 814 billionaires.

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla, reclaimed his title as the world's richest person for the third time in four years, with a staggering net worth of USD 231 billion, driven by a surge in Tesla shares. Jeff Bezos of Amazon rose two places to second place, amassing a wealth increase of 57 percent to reach USD 185 billion.

Bernard Arnault, last year's number one, slipped to third place, with a decrease in wealth to USD 175 billion.India witnessed a significant rise in its billionaire population, ranking third globally with 271 billionaires, marking an addition of 84 individuals, the second-highest rise after the United States. (With ANI Inputs)