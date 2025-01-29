No Free Ration For THESE People IN Uttar Pradesh; Do THIS To Receive Benefits Continuously

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an important update regarding ration cards, urging beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC before the approaching deadline. The Food and Supply Department has set February 15, 2025, as the final date for ration card holders to complete the e-KYC process. Failure to comply with this requirement may result in the discontinuation of free ration benefits. The Food and Logistics Department has already extended the deadline three times. Initially set for December 31, 2024, it was later pushed to February, following two prior extensions.

With the deadline fast approaching, ration card holders must complete their e-KYC at the earliest to avoid disruptions in receiving free rice and wheat. As per the reports, once the deadline passes, new ration cards will be issued. In Gorakhpur itself, approximately 6.62 lakh ration card units have yet to complete the process.

Uttar Pradesh residents living in other states can also complete their e-KYC using their ration card number. If any member of a ration card fails to complete the verification, their name will be removed, leading to a reduction in the allocated ration.

In Etawah district, nearly 4 lakh people have yet to complete their e-KYC. Those failing to meet the deadline will be ineligible for ration distribution. The e-KYC process, aimed at verifying beneficiary identities and eliminating fake ration cards, can be completed online from home or at a ration dealer's office.

To complete e-KYC, beneficiaries need to provide documents such as a Ration Card, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card (optional), Voter ID (optional), Passport (optional), and Bank Passbook. This verification ensures that only eligible individuals continue receiving benefits. If a ration card is found to be fraudulent, it will be canceled. Beneficiaries can check their ration card status online or visit their designated ration shop. Those facing difficulties with the e-KYC process can seek assistance from the concerned authorities.