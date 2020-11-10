Now, get PAN card in just few minutes –Know how to apply for instant PAN card

New Delhi: In view of an increasing number of people applying for the Permanent Account Number (PAN) for their financial and tax matters, the Income Tax department has a facility of 'instant' Aadhaar-based PAN allotment service.

This facility is for individuals seeking to obtain the unique identity for the first time. The hassle free facility gets a PAN Card allotted to you in just a few minutes using just a few clicks.

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.

Here is the step by step guide on how to get instant e-PAN based on Aadhaar

First you will have to log on to https://www.Incometaxindiaefiling.Gov.In.

In the left hand side you will see "Quick Links"

Below the tab there is an option "Instant e-PAN"

You will have to click that option

Click "Apply instant e-PAN" tab

You will see a form for applying instant e-PAN

Now fill in all the details which should match your Aadhaar document and click the submit button

A fresh PAN will be allotted on the basis of a one time password (OTP) sent over the "active mobile number" linked with the valid Aadhaar number of a person.

The new PAN, obtained by this mechanism, will have the same name, date of birth, gender, mobile number and address that is present in the individual's Aadhaar.

Once the PAN is allotted to an applicant through his electronic Aadhaar-based verification system in a few seconds, the applicant will be sent the PAN card by post in sometime.