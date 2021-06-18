Now you can get LPG gas cylinder at Rs 10 via Paytm app; here’s how

If you are planning to buy an LPG Gas Cylinder, then use your Paytm app to get it at a shockingly less price. Using your Paytm account, you can avail the offer for booking HP Gas, Bharatgas, and Indane Gas LPG refill. You get an exciting chance to get that cylinder at Rs 10 instead of Rs 800 and for that, you have to book the LPG cylinder before June 30.

The 14.2 LPG domestic cooking gas costs around Rs 809.

But if you book through Paytm app, you will get a promo-code ‘FIRSTLPG’.

Then write this at Paytm promo-code section.

Then you can get cashback worth Rs 800 for booking 14.2 kg HP Gas, Bharatgas, and Indane Gas LPG refill at Paytm App.

This means that you only have to pay Rs 9 for booking the LPG refill.

Paytm said it provides customers with many flexible payment methods for your online gas booking for HP Gas.

The gas booking amount can be paid via a debit card, credit card, net banking, Paytm wallet and UPI. Notably, UPI is only available with Paytm app.

How to book LPG Gas Cylinder via Paytm

Visit the gas booking page on Paytm.

Then Select “Book a Cylinder” and select your operator.

Then enter your Consumer Number/Linked Mobile Number.

Also, select your “Gas Agency”.

Then click on “Proceed”.

After that enter the booking amount.

Then go ahead with the payment mode of your preference.

Finally, you are done with it.

