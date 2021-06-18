हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LPG Gas Cylinder

Now you can get LPG gas cylinder at Rs 10 via Paytm app; here’s how

Using your Paytm account, you can avail the offer for booking HP Gas, Bharatgas, and Indane Gas LPG refill. You get an exciting chance to get that cylinder at Rs 10 instead of Rs 800 and for that, you have to book the LPG cylinder before June 30.

Now you can get LPG gas cylinder at Rs 10 via Paytm app; here’s how

If you are planning to buy an LPG Gas Cylinder, then use your Paytm app to get it at a shockingly less price. Using your Paytm account, you can avail the offer for booking HP Gas, Bharatgas, and Indane Gas LPG refill. You get an exciting chance to get that cylinder at Rs 10 instead of Rs 800 and for that, you have to book the LPG cylinder before June 30.

LPG Gas Price, HP gas Booking, Indane Gas Price, Bharat Gas Online Booking

  • The 14.2 LPG domestic cooking gas costs around Rs 809.
  • But if you book through Paytm app, you will get a promo-code ‘FIRSTLPG’.
  • Then write this at Paytm promo-code section.
  • Then you can get cashback worth Rs 800 for booking 14.2 kg HP Gas, Bharatgas, and Indane Gas LPG refill at Paytm App.
  • This means that you only have to pay Rs 9 for booking the LPG refill.
  • Paytm said it provides customers with many flexible payment methods for your online gas booking for HP Gas.
  • The gas booking amount can be paid via a debit card, credit card, net banking, Paytm wallet and UPI. Notably, UPI is only available with Paytm app.

How to book LPG Gas Cylinder via Paytm

  • Visit the gas booking page on Paytm.
  • Then Select “Book a Cylinder” and select your operator.
  • Then enter your Consumer Number/Linked Mobile Number.
  • Also, select your “Gas Agency”.
  • Then click on “Proceed”.
  • After that enter the booking amount.
  • Then go ahead with the payment mode of your preference.
  • Finally, you are done with it.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LPG Gas Cylinderlpg gas cylinder pricePaytm appPaytmdomestic cooking gas
Next
Story

SBI debit card lost? Block old card and get a new one via phone call, here’s how

Must Watch

PT6M37S

Bollywood Breaking: 22 years of Aishwarya Rai-Salman Khan's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'