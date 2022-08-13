New Delhi: If you want your wife to become self-reliant so that in your absence there is a regular income in the house and in future your wife does not depend on anyone for money, then you can arrange regular income for her today. For this you should invest in National Pension Scheme (NPS).

Open new pension system account in the name of wife

You can open a New Pension System (NPS) account in the name of your wife. The NPS account will give a lump sum amount to your wife on attaining the age of 60 years. Along with this, they will also have regular income in the form of pension every month. Not only this, with NPS account you can also decide how much pension your wife will get every month. With this, your wife will not be dependent on anyone for money after the age of 60.

Let us know about this scheme in detail.

Very easy to invest in the scheme

You can deposit money every month or yearly as per your convenience in the New Pension System (NPS) account. You can open an NPS account in the name of your wife with just Rs 1,000. The NPS account matures at the age of 60 years. Under the new rules, if you want, you can run the NPS account till the age of the wife is 65 years.

For example, if your wife is 30 years old and you invest Rs 5000 every month in her NPS account. If he gets 10 per cent return on investment annually, then at the age of 60, he will have a total of Rs 1.12 crore in his account. They will get about 45 lakh rupees out of this. Apart from this, they will start getting pension around Rs 45,000 every month. The most important thing is that they will continue to get this pension for life.

How much pension will you get?

Age - 30 years

Total investment period- 30 years

Monthly Contribution – Rs 5,000

Estimated return on investment – ​​10%

Total Pension Fund – Rs 1,11,98,471 (Amount can be withdrawn on maturity)

Amount to buy annuity plan - Rs 44,79,388

Estimated annuity rate 8% - Rs 67,19,083

Monthly pension- Rs 44,793.

What is National Pension Scheme (NPS) and How does it work?

NPS is the Social Security Scheme of the Central Government. The money you invest in this scheme is managed by a professional fund manager. The central government gives this responsibility to these professional fund managers. In such a situation, your investment in NPS is completely safe. However, the return on the money you invest under this scheme is not guaranteed.

According to financial planners, NPS has given an average annual return of 10 to 11 per cent since its inception.