Own a Rs 5, Rs 10 Mata Vaishno Devi coin? Get up to Rs 10 lakh by selling it online, check how

New Delhi: Are you in possession of a Rs 5 or Rs 10 coin with the photo of Mata Vaishno Devi, then you can earn up to Rs 10 lakh by practically doing nothing. The coin with Vaishno Devi is in great demand online, with collectors even ready to pay up to Rs 10 lakh for the highly collectable currency.

Indeed, a single coin can change your luck. But what makes the coin so special. For those uninitiated, the coin with the picture of Vaishno Devi is considered lucky and auspicious among followers of Hinduism.

Many believe that the goddess brings more wealth. That’s why collectors are ready to pay a hefty price for the special coins that were issued by the Reserve Bank of India in 2002.

If you have the Mata Vaishno Devi coin, then you can sell it online to make a fortune in a snap. For selling it online, collectors will need to create an account on the online classifieds platform Quikr.

For creating the account, you’ll need to verify your phone number and email id. After successfully creating the account, you’ll need to create the listing for the coin. You’ll need to click and upload some photos of the coin to make your listing look more genuine.

You can also add a decent description to the listing mentioning the issue year and why you’re selling. All such details give good impressions to buyers who are looking to buy special coins online. Also Read: Ram Mandir Trust to use TCS’ digital accounting software to digitise accounts

After your listing goes live, interested parties will start contacting you via messages or phone calls. You can negotiate with the buyers before selling the Mata Vaishno Devi coin at a price of about Rs 10 lakh. Also Read: Planning to buy a 5G smartphone under Rs 30,000? Check out THIS list

Live TV

#mute