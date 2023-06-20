PAN-Aadhaar Linking Penalty Deadline Ends In 10 Days: Check List Of Banks Authorized For e-Pay Tax
New Delhi: Since March 31, 2022, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been postponing the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline numerous times. The current deadline to link your PAN Card with Aadhaar Card is June 30, 2023, post which the financial document will become inoperative. The point to note however is that even though the deadline is June 30 to link PAN with Aadhaar, there is a Rs 1,000 fine for peopole who have not linked the two important documents.
Aadhaar and PAN could no longer be linked after the original deadline of March 31, 2022, without paying a fine of Rs 500 until June 30, 2022. This fine was later was raised to Rs 1,000 from effective from July 1, 2022. The penalty amount is still the same even though the PAN-Aadhaar connecting deadline was once again extended from March 31 to June 30, 2023.
The penalty has to be paid via a single challan and several banks have been authorised to collect the e-Pay Tax.
PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Here is the complete list of Banks that are authorized for e-Pay Tax
Axis Bank
Bank of Baroda
Bank of India
Bank of Maharashtra
Canara Bank
Central Bank of India
City Union Bank
Federal Bank
HDFC Bank
ICICI Bank
IDBI Bank
Indian Bank
Indian Overseas Bank
IndusInd Bank
Jammu & Kashmir Bank
Karur Vysya Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Punjab National Bank
South Indian Bank
UCO Bank
Union Bank of India
Direct Link Of Income Tax Website To Link PAN with Aadhaar
For linking PAN with Aadhaar, you can visit the income tax department's official website https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. Thereupon you can go to the Dashboard and in Profile Section under the Link Aadhar to PAN option, click Link Aadhar.
