Along with Aadhaar, PAN card is also a very important document for the citizen. From opening a bank account to buying property, filing of income tax returns, this important document is useful everywhere. But many people think that it is possible to make a PAN card only after the age of 18. In that case you should know, if you want to open your own business before the age of 18, then you will need a PAN card. Under these circumstances, you can get a PAN card even at the age of 18. The income tax department has informed the citizens about it. Know the process of creating PAN card for those below 18 years of age.

Pan Card Update: Documents Required

1. In case of those under the age of 18, the parents' identity card will be required.

2. In this case the applicant will need an identity card. such as Aadhaar card, ration card, passport etc.

3. For Proof of address you will need post office passbook or bank passbook.

Pan Card Update: How to Apply

1 To apply for pan card, click on NSDL's website first.

2. Select the PAN application option.

3. Now fill in all the required documents of the minor's parents.

4. Upload the signatures of the parents.

5. To apply for pan card here one has to deposit a fee of Rs 107.

6. A message will come to your mail id after the application process is completed.

7. After 15 days you will get the PAN card.

8. Note that after the age of 18, this PAN card will be converted into an adult PAN card.