हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Bank of India

Perks of COVID vaccination! THIS bank gives higher interest rates for getting vaccinated, check rates here

Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme offering an additional interest rate for those who get vaccinated for COVID.

Perks of COVID vaccination! THIS bank gives higher interest rates for getting vaccinated, check rates here

New Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination seems to have more perks than just having the protection against coronavirus, as it also spans over to your bank deposit scheme.

Central Bank of India has launched a very unique product to encourage people for COVID-19 vaccinations. Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme called the Immune India Deposit Scheme wherein the bank is offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points (bps) above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated. The limited period Immune India Deposit Scheme has a maturity of 1,111 days. 

"To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product “Immune India Deposit Scheme” for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated," a Central Bank of India tweet said.

Senior citizens are eligible 50 bps extra interest rates.

India is overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus. India`s overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil`s 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The death toll in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, as per the data.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Central Bank of IndiaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Alert! RTGS won’t be operational on April 18: Here’s what RBI said about NEFT

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day