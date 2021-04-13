Perks of COVID vaccination! THIS bank gives higher interest rates for getting vaccinated, check rates here

New Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination seems to have more perks than just having the protection against coronavirus, as it also spans over to your bank deposit scheme.

Central Bank of India has launched a very unique product to encourage people for COVID-19 vaccinations. Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme called the Immune India Deposit Scheme wherein the bank is offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points (bps) above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated. The limited period Immune India Deposit Scheme has a maturity of 1,111 days.

"To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product “Immune India Deposit Scheme” for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated," a Central Bank of India tweet said.

Senior citizens are eligible 50 bps extra interest rates.

India is overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus. India`s overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil`s 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The death toll in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, as per the data.

