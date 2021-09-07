PF update! 8.5% interest to be credited before Diwali, Check PF balance via SMS, missed call

New Delhi: Providing the much needed relief to over 6 lakh PF Subscribers, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is expected to credit 8.5 per cent interest on Provident Fund (PF) before Diwali, as per media reports.

As per a report in the Mint, the PF interest credit will take place as the same time as hike in Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) given to central government employees and pensioners. (Also read: Who will need 2 PF account? Check important dates, find out if you are one of them)

On March this year, the Central Board of Trustees, EPF, recommended 8.50 per cent annual rate of interest to be credited on EPF accumulations in members' accounts for the financial year 2020-21.

The assured fixed return approach of EPFO, announced by CBT every year along with the tax exemptions makes it an attractive choice for investors, providing them with strong social security in the form of provident fund, pension and insurance schemes.

How to check PF balance?

KYC compliant EFPO subscribers can easily check their PF balance by following a few steps. With the organisation crediting the interest rate in the upcoming week, investors can easily check their increased investments in their PF account via SMS or missed call.

You can easily check your PF balance in your EPF account by sending an SMS to 7738299899. Please note that you have to send the message in the right format which is - EPFOHO UAN ENG.

PF subscribers with registered mobile numbers can receive their PF details via an SMS by EPFO as soon as they send the SMS.

You can also check your PF balance by giving a missed call on EPFO’s official number 011-22901406. Investors will have to run a missed call from their registered numbers only to check their PF balance.