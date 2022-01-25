PM KISAN 10th instalment: Haven’t received Rs 2,000? You could be doing THIS mistake, know how to rectify it

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing on January 1. This enabled the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

The instalments under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme gets delivered in the bank account of farmers which is linked with their Aadhaar card. One of the major reason for payment failure in the past has been the incorrect registration of a certain important information like Aadhaar number or account number.

If you think, you have provided incorrect Aadhaar number, you can correct it by visiting PM Farmer's website online. Follow the steps given below.

Here's how to correct bank, Aadhaar details on PM Kisan website

1. Go to PM Kisan website pmkisan.gov.in.

2. You will see a link above 'Farmers Corner', click this link

3. You will see a link 'Aadhaar edit', click on it.

4. A page will open where you can check your Aadhaar number and correct the information.

Additionally, if the bank account details are wrong, you can correct it. However, for this you will have to contact your agriculture department office or Lekhpal. You can get it corrected by going there.

Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, every year, annual cash transfer of Rs 6000 is disbursed to the farmers in three instalments. The first instalment is between April- July; second instalment is between August-November and the third instalment is between December-March.

PM-KISAN Scheme for only Small and Marginal Farmers' families?

In the beginning when the PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

The Central Government had notified a decision to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding.

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.

