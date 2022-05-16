New Delhi: The 11th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is going to be released soon. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.

Who are eligible to get benefits under the PM-KISAN Scheme?

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

The following categories of beneificiaries of higher economic status shall not be elligible for benefit under the scheme.

A. All Institutional Land holders.

B. Farmer families which belong to one or more of the following categories:

i) Former and present holders of constitutional posts

ii) Former and present Ministers/ State Ministers and former/present Members of LokSabha/ RajyaSabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils,former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

iii) All serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State Government Ministries /Offices/Departments and its field units Central or State PSEs and Attached offices /Autonomous Institutions under Government as well as regular employees of the Local Bodies

(Excluding Multi Tasking Staff /Class IV/Group D employees)

vi) All superannuated/retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs.10,000/-or more (Excluding Multi Tasking Staff / Class IV/Group D employees) of above category

v) All Persons who paid Income Tax in last assessment year

vi) Professionals like Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers, Chartered Accountants, and Architects registered with Professional bodies and carrying out profession by undertaking practices.