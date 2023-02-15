PM-KISAN 13th Installment Coming on THIS Date? Check Name on Beneficiary List

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 13th Installment update:-- Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN), the central government provides benefits of Rs 6,000 every financial year to farming families by directly transferring the money to the their bank accounts. All the three installments of the current financial year have been transferred in the bank accounts of the farmers while it is believed that the next installment (13th installment) will on February 24.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojna 13th Installment to be released on February 24?

Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the release of 13th Installment of PM-KISAN, media reports are stating that money could be transferred on 24th February 2023 --the day when Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme completes 4 years.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the 12th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Modi transferred over Rs 16,000 crores to more than 10 lakh beneficiary farmer families on Monday, October 17.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 13th installment Status Check

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details



Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme Details

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Who are eligible to get benefits under the PM-KISAN Scheme?

All landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.



PM-KISAN Scheme for only Small and Marginal Farmers' families?

ln the beginning when the PM- PM-KISAN Scheme was launched (February, 2019), its benefits were admissible only to Small & marginal Farmers' families, with combined landholding upto 2 hectare. The Scheme was later on revised in June 2019 and extended to all farmer families irrespective of the size of their landholdings

The Central Government had notified a decision to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country, irrespective of the size of their landholding.