PM-Kisan 15th Installment Coming On THIS Date: Is Your Name On The List? Check

New Delhi: As anticipation builds, farmers across the country eagerly await the 15th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Recent reports suggest that the 15th installment is expected to be disbursed in the final week of November, following the release of the 14th installment earlier this year in July.

What Is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

This crucial financial assistance program, initiated in February 2019, offers eligible farmers a stipend of Rs 2,000 every four months, culminating in an annual sum of Rs 6,000. (Also Read: From 150 Rejections To Building Rs 64,000 Crore Empire: Meet The Man Whose Father Is Often Called 'Third Son' Of Dhirubhai Ambani)

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Money Transfer

The monetary aid is disbursed in three installments annually, during the periods of April-July, August-November, and December-March, directly transferred to the beneficiaries' registered bank accounts. (Also Read: Rs 6,000 Crore Mega-Mansion Owned By THIS Billionaire Is India's Second Tallest Building - In Pics)

With the total sum distributed under the PM-KISAN scheme reaching an impressive Rs 2.50 lakh crore, the impact of this critical support continues to resonate across the farming community.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: How To Check Beneficiary Status?

For farmers seeking to ascertain their beneficiary status and access the scheme's benefits, a straightforward process is outlined.

By visiting the official website, pmkisan.gov.in, and navigating to the 'Know Your Status' tab, beneficiaries can input their registration number and the requisite captcha code to retrieve their current beneficiary status promptly.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Check Your Name In Beneficiary List

Additionally, to ensure inclusion in the beneficiary list, farmers can follow a simple four-step process.

Starting with a visit to the PM Kisan official website, www.pmkisan.gov.in, users can select the 'Beneficiary list' tab, followed by choosing specific details such as the state, district, sub-district, block, and village from the dropdown menu.

By clicking on the 'Get report' tab, individuals can access the comprehensive beneficiary list, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all stakeholders involved.