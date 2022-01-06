PM Kisan: Farmers to get Rs 15 lakh financial assistance, know how and where to apply

New Delhi: The central government offers financial support to farmers through Farmer Produce Organizations (FPOs), which is on the lines of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna. Under this PM FPO scheme, farmers are being given assistance of up to Rs 15 lakh from the central government so that they can start a business related to the agriculture sector.

Small and marginal farmers do not have economic strength to apply production technology, services and marketing including value addition. Through formation of FPOs, farmers will have better collective strength for better access to quality input, technology, credit and better marketing access through economies of scale for better realization of income.

How to get assistance of Rs 15 lakh under PM KISAN FPO

Under the PM Kisan Farmers Producer Organization Scheme, farmers across the country are given financial help to start a new agro-based business from the government, for which 11 farmers have to collectively form an organization or company to make an FPO which will get assistance of Rs 15 lakh.

Here is how to apply for the financial assistance under PM KISAN FPO

Visit the website of National Agriculture Market https://www.enam.gov.in/web/

Click FPO option

Now fill the registration form, provide all the details being sought.

Upload the scanned passbook or cancelled cheque and ID proof.

Now click on the submit option

To take advantage of PM Kisan Farmers Producer Organization Scheme, first you have to create your login on https://www.enam.gov.in/web/ portal. Only after that you can apply for this scheme.

Under this Central Sector Scheme with funding from Government of India, formation & Promotion of FPOs are to be done through theImplementing Agencies (IAs). Presently 09 Implementing Agencies (IAs) have been finalized for formation and promotion of FPOs viz. Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC), National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC), Tamil Nadu-Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium (TN-SFAC), Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium Haryana (SFACH), Watershed Development Department (WDD)- Karnataka & Foundation for Development of Rural Value Chains (FDRVC)- Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).

