PM Kisan: How To Do OTP Based e-KYC For Getting Financial Disbursement

New Delhi: Lakhs of eligible beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) are waiting for the 17th installment of the flagship scheme, several important paper-works must be completed by them. One such important formality for getting the benefits of PM-KISAN scheme is completing the KYC process.

Here Is the complete guide for PM Kisan OTP based e-KYC

1. Visit this direct link: https://fw.pmkisan.gov.in/aadharekyc.aspx

2. OTP Based e-KYC will be displayed

3. Enter your valid 12-digit Aadhaar number in the box mentioned

4. Click on ‘Search’ button

5. Enter your Aadhaar-registered mobile number

6. Click ‘Get OTP’ button

7. Enter the OTP that you have recieved on your registered mobile number

8. Enter ‘Submit’ to complete the e-KYC process



As per media reports, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 17th installment can be expected in the month of June or July, though no official announcement has been made by the government.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.