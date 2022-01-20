हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana

PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana: Rs 3,000 pension every month for farmers, here is how to enrol yourself

Under this scheme, a minimum fixed pension of Rs 3,000 is provided to the small and marginal farmers, subject to certain exclusion criteria, on attaining the age of 60 years.

PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana: Rs 3,000 pension every month for farmers, here is how to enrol yourself

New Delhi: The Union government had launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan DhanYojana (PM-KMY) in 2019 with a view to provide social security to Small and Marginal Farmers in their old age when they have no means of livelihood and minimal or no savings to take care of their expenses.

Under this scheme, a minimum fixed pension of Rs 3,000 is provided to the small and marginal farmers, subject to certain exclusion criteria, on attaining the age of 60 years. Small and Marginal Farmers between the age of 18 to 40 years are eligible to join this scheme.

How to enrol for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan DhanYojana (PM-KMY)

For enrolment into Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan DhanYojana (PM-KMY), the eligible farmer is required to approach the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) or the Nodal Officer (PM-Kisan) nominated by the State / UT Governments.

How to enrol for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan DhanYojana (PM-KMY) online

The farmers may also register themselves through the web-portal of the scheme www.pmkmy.gov.in

Click “Apply Online” button.

In the application form page, enter details like name, father/ husband name, date of birth, gender, caste and other information

Upload supporting documents

Click on Submit Button

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan DhanYojana is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme. The eligible farmer is required to contribute to a Pension Fund between Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month depending on the entry age. The Central Government also contributes in equal amount to the Pension Fund.

