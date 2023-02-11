PM-KISAN: THESE Farmers are not Eligible to get Benefits of Scheme- Check Details

New Delhi: In good news for hard-working farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to transfer Rs 2000 each to 12 crore farmers before Holi. Since Holi is an auspicious occasion, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi's 13th installment will be credited to farmers' accounts, thus helping them in times of need. PM Modi will transfer around Rs 16,000 crore online to these farmers. So far, eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs 2 lakh crore under PM-KISAN through 12th installments.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojna

Of this, Rs 1.6 lakh Crore has been transferred during the COVID pandemic period. For the unversed, the 12th installment released by Prime Minister Modi on 17.10.2022, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries has crossed well over Rs 2.16 lakh Crore. (Also Read: Money Earning Scheme: Invest in THESE SBI Mutual Funds Schemes to get Strong Profit- Check Return Calculator Here)

How to check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 13th installment Status

-Visit the official website of PM KISAN i.e https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- Scroll down to the farmer's corner.

- Click on the "Dashboard" option.

- You will redirect to a new page.

- Now, fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District, and Panchayat

- Click on show button

- After this, you can choose your details

Who are excluded from the PM-KISAN Scheme?

Those excluded from the PM-KISAN include institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government as well as Public Sector Undetakings and Government Autonomous bodies. Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000 and those who paid income tax in the last assessment year are also not eligible for the benefits.