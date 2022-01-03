PM-KISAN update: Haven't got Rs 2,000 in 10th instalment? Know what to do next

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 10th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing on January 1.

This enabled the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.During the programme, Prime Minister also released equity grant of more than Rs. 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. Prime Minister interacted with FPOs during the event. Union Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Chief Ministers, LGs, Agriculture Ministers and farmers from several states were linked to the event.

The Prime Minister said that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a big support for India’s farmers. If we include today’s transfer, more than 1.80 lakh crore rupees have been transferred directly to the accounts of the farmers, he said.

What to do if PM-KISAN 10th instalment not recieved?

Meanwhile, there might be a certain group of eligible farmers who might not have recieved the 10th instalment of Rs 2,000 under PM KISAN. If you too are one among the farmers who have not received Rs 2000 in your account under, then you can register your complain at the PM Kisan Helpdesk. You can lodge your complain from Monday to Friday. Apart from this, you can also contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your greviances. Alternatively, you can know the status of your installment by calling at this Direct HelpLine number 011-23381092. You can also contact in the Farmer's Welfare Section.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

