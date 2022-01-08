PM Kisan Yojana: 10th instalment still not credited to bank account? Check what to do next

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 1, released the 10th instalment under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana directly in the bank accounts of crores of farmers.

As part of the 10th instalment, more than 10 crore farmers are expected to receive Rs 2000 in their bank accounts. However, a few farmers have complained that they haven’t received the instalment yet.

If you are a farmer eligible under the PM Kisan and haven’t received the 10th instalment, you may not need to worry as there are many options via which you can check the status and register your complaint.

For the unversed, the Central government provides Rs 6000 annually in the bank accounts of farmers. The sum is transferred into the bank accounts of eligible farmers in three different instalments of Rs 2000 each.

Farmers can easily check the status of the 10th PM Kisan instalment on the official website. If the status shows ‘Coming Soon’, it means that the promised sum under 10th PM Kisan instalment will be credited into your bank account.

Here's how to check your name and status in PM Kisan Beneficiary List

Step 1: Go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana - pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to Farmers Corner section.

Step 3: In the Farmers Corner section, click on the option of Beneficiaries List.

Step 4: Select the State, District, Sub District, Block and Village.

Step 5. Click on the Get Report option.

Step 6: On the new screen, you will get to see the complete list of beneficiaries. You can check your name in the list.

Meanwhile, the government has also issued several helpline numbers to hear and resolve the complaints of farmers eligible under the PM Kisan Yojana.

1. PM Kisan Helpline Number:155261

2. PM Kisan another helpline: 0120-6025109

3. PM Kisan Landline Numbers: 011—23381092, 23382401

4. PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

5. PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606

6. E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

