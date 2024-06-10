Advertisement
PM KISAN SCHEME

PM Modi Signs 1st File Authorising Release Of 17th Instalment Of PM KISAN After Taking Charge

After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the 3rd time, PM Narendra Modi signed his first file authorising the release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. This will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crores.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the 3rd time, PM Narendra Modi signed his first file authorising the release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. This will benefit 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around Rs 20,000 crores.

PM Modi said, "Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

