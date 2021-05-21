PNB doorstep banking charges reduced, know how to get cash delivered at home

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced further delight for its customers availing doorstep banking services.

Punjab National Bank has reduced the charges of Doorstep Banking for its millions of customers. Now PNB customers will have to pay only Rs 50 to get cash through Doorstep Banking. PNB has given the information about the reduction in charges through a tweet.

Announcement In view of the Pandemic, cash withdrawal service through Doorstep Banking has been reduced to Rs 50. For more information, log on to: https://t.co/wArxNqERSM Now stay in & stay safe! pic.twitter.com/lh0IJhxITA — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) May 20, 2021

Maximum and Minimum limit of cash delivered to your home

If you need cash, then you can get it delivered to your home through PNB’S doorstep service. The minimum limit for this is Rs 1,000, while the maximum limit is Rs 10,000. One can avail this through AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) or debit card.

How to get cash delivered to your home

In order to get cash delivered to your home you will first have to get registered either using Toll-Free number 1800-10-37-188 or 1800-12-13-721 or by logging on to www.psbdsb.in.

Once you are registered, you can choose any option including Cash Withdrawal.

You must enter an address for pickup/drop.

Bank branches will be visible within 10 km of your address.

Select the branch and select the time slot for cash delivery.

After this, you will see the service fee on the screen.

If you verify 'OK', the message will be delivered on your mobile.

In this message, the name, number, etc. of the bank worker who comes to your home will be given.

Amidst the onslaught of the second wave of COVID-19 Pandemic, banks are giving several facilities to their customers. Bank Customers now don’t have to venture out to bank branches for a host of services, as they can avail them sitting at the comfort of their homes.