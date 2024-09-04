Advertisement
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

PNB Revises Service Charges: Updates To Savings Account, Minimum Balance, Locker Fees, And More

PNB is changing the requirement for maintaining an average balance from a quarterly to a monthly basis.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 05:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PNB Revises Service Charges: Updates To Savings Account, Minimum Balance, Locker Fees, And More File Photo

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced updates to various credit-related service charges for savings accounts which includes fees for maintaining a minimum average balance, issuing demand drafts, duplicating DDs, returning cheques (including ECS) and locker rent charges. These revised charges will come into effect from October 1, 2024.

What are the specifics of the updated charges?

1. Charges for Not Maintaining Minimum Average Balance:

PNB is changing the requirement for maintaining an average balance from a quarterly to a monthly basis. The required quarterly average balances are as follows:

Rural: Rs 500

Semi-Urban: Rs 1,000

Urban & Metro: Rs 2,000

The minimum monthly average balance requirements are as follows:

Rural: Rs 500

Semi-Urban: Rs 1,000

Urban & Metro: Rs 2,000

2. Issuance of Demand Drafts:

Current charges

Up to Rs 10000

 
Rs 50

Above Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,00,000
 

 
Rs 4 per thousand or part thereof, Minimum Rs 50

Above Rs 1,00,000
 

 
Rs 5 per thousand or part thereof, Minimum Rs 600, Maximum Rs 15,000

Against tender of Cash (Below Rs 50,000)
 

 
@50% of over and above normal charges (as mentioned above)

Revised Charges:

0.40 per cent of the demand draft amount, with a minimum fee of Rs 50 and a maximum fee of Rs 15,000.

For cash payments below Rs 50,000, the charge will be 50 per cent higher than the standard fees listed above.

3. Issuance of Duplicate Demand Drafts:

Current charges

Issuance of Duplicate DD

Rs 150 per instrument

Revalidation of DD
 

 

Cancellation of DD
 

 

Against tender of Cash (Below 50000/-) for any mode of Remittance
 

Rs 250 per instrument

Revised charges

Issuance of Duplicate DD
 

Rs 200 per instrument

Revalidation of DD
 

Rs 200 per instrument
 

Cancellation of DD
 

Rs 200 per instrument
 

Against tender of Cash (Below Rs 50000/-) for any mode of Remittance
 

Rs 250 per instrument

4. Cheque Returning Charges:

Revised:

Inward Returning Charges (Savings Account): Rs 300 per cheque due to insufficient balance.

Current Account/ CC/ OD:

- Rs 300 per cheque for the first 3 returns due to insufficient balance in a financial year.

- Rs 1,000 per cheque for the 4th return and any subsequent returns due to insufficient balance in a financial year.

- For reasons other than insufficient balance, the charge is Rs 100 per cheque.

- No fee for returns due to technical faults or failures, applicable to all accounts.

- Interest at the applicable rate will be charged for the number of days the account was overdrawn (i.e., additional interest on the clean OD).

Outward Returning Charges (Including ECS)/ Bill Returning Charges through Clearing House:

For Cheques:

Up to Rs 1 lakh: Rs 150 per instrument

Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh: Rs 250 per instrument

Rs 10 lakh: Rs 500 per instrument Outstation Returning Charges (Inward/Outward):

For Cheques:

Up to Rs 1 lakh: Rs 150 per instrument plus out-of-pocket expenses

Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh: Rs 250 per instrument plus out-of-pocket expenses

Rs 10 lakh: Rs 500 per instrumeny plus out-of-pocket expenses

Outward Returning Charges: Rs 200 per instrument, regardless of the amount.

Outstation Returning Charges (Inward/Outward): Rs 200 per instrument, regardless of the amount, plus out-of-pocket expenses.

5. Locker rent charges

Existing locker rent charges

Locker Types
 

Rural/Semi Urban
 

Urban/ Metro
 

Small
 

 
Rs 1250
 
Rs 2000

Medium
 

 
Rs 2500
 
Rs 3500

Large
 

Rs 3000  
Rs 5500

Very Large
 

 
Rs 6000
 
Rs 8000

Extra Large
 

 
Rs 10,000
 
Rs 10,000

 

Revised locker rent charges

Locker Type
 

Rural
 

Semi Urban
 

Urban/Metro
 

Small
 

Rs 1000
 

 
Rs 1250
Rs 2000
Medium

Rs 2200
 

 
Rs 2500
 
Rs 3500

Large
 

Rs 2500
 

 
Rs 3000
 
Rs 5500

Very Large
 

 
Rs 6000
 
Rs 6000
 
Rs 8000

Extra Large
 

Rs 10000
 
Rs 10000
 
 
Rs 10000
