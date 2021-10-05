Post Office Scheme: Get Rs 3,300 pension every year by just depositing Rs 50,000

When an investor invests, the only thing on his mind is the safety of his money and the return on his investment. Investing in the post office now provides savings options that provide a better return on investment while also providing financial protection. The new programme is a successful scheme that pays a higher rate, and you will receive a monthly interest payment in the form of a pension once the money is deposited.

You will receive one-time money once the scheme has matured. The current Post Office MIS interest rate is 6.6 percent per year, compounded monthly. A single account holder can invest up to Rs 4.5 lakh, while a joint account holder can invest up to Rs 9 lakh. This programme has a five-year time limit for the fully mature scheme.

Single adult:

In the post office, up to three adults can open a joint account.

If a minor opens an account, he or she must be accompanied by a guardian.

A minor over the age of ten can open an account in his or her own name.

Post Office MIS Deposit:

To open an account, an individual must have a minimum of Rs 1000 and multiples of Rs 100.

A single account has a limit of Rs 4.40 lakh, while a joint account has a limit of Rs 9 lakh.

The joint account holders must each invest an equal amount in the account.

Individual total deposits and shares in MIS accounts shall not exceed Rs 4.50 lakh.

The limit for minors that are set by the minor's guardian will be distinct.

MIS Calculator:

If someone has Rs 50,000 in their account, they will be paid Rs 275 each month and Rs 3,300 per year for the next five years.

According to the MIS calculator, the individual will receive Rs 16,500 in interest over a five-year period..

If you put down Rs 1 lakh, you'll get Rs 550 each month, Rs 6600 per year, and Rs 33000 after five years.

Rs 4.6 lakh will earn Rs 2475 per month, Rs 29700 per year, and Rs 148500 in interest after five years.

Post Office MIS Interest:

From the time the account is opened until it reaches maturity, the interest rate will be paid at the end of each month.

There will be no extra interest if the account holder fails to claim the monthly interest.

The interest earned on the PO savings account will be used to refund the extra deposit. From the time the account is opened to the time it is repaid, this will be applied.

The monthly interest earned on the MIS account at CBS Post Offices will be credited to the CBS Post Office's savings account.

Auto-credit will be made to a savings account at the same post office, or ECS will be utilised to generate interest.

The depositor is responsible for paying the taxable interest.

Post Office MIS Pre-mature closure of account:

The deposits cannot be withdrawn before a one-year period has passed.

If the account is closed three years after it was opened, the account principal will be deducted, along with a 2% decrease from the principal amount, and the balance will be paid.

If the account is closed between three and five years, a one-percentage-point reduction will be made from the principal amount, and the remaining balance will be paid.

By sending the application form along with the passbook to the relevant post office, the account can be closed early.

