Invest a meagre Rs 28 and get benefit of up to Rs 4 lakh in THESE two govt schemes

New Dehli: If you are an account holder of Bank of Baroda, you could earn a great amount by investing in two Government Schemes. You can earn up to Rs 4 lakh by investing a meagre Rs 28 every month under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

"Securing your future is now just a step away! Enroll for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana & take a step towards a secure future," Bank of Baroda has tweeted. (Also read: PPF money tips: Invest Rs 1000 per month and turn it into Rs 26 lakh, check out this calculation)

To take advantage of Rs 4 lakh from the above mentioned government schemes i.e, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), you will have to invest a total amount of Rs 342 annually. This means that, per month, you will only have to spend a meagre Rs 28.

Life and disability cover is provided through Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana (PMJJBY) for Rs 2 lakh on death and Pradhan Mantri Surksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) for Rs 2 lakh on accidental death (total Rs. 4 lakh), to the unorganised workers at the annual premium of Rs 342 (Rs 330 for PMJJBY + Rs 12 for PMSBY) depending upon their eligibility.

The total premium of Rs 342 is to be borne by individual/ State Government under full premium regime with effect from 01.04.2020.

The Central Government’s share of premium towards PMJJBY/PMSBY is met from the Social Security Fund maintained with LIC for the purpose.

