Post Office Small Savings Scheme: Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme

New Delhi: The central government has recently announced its latest interest rates on all the Small Savings Schemes for the January-March quarter. While government raised the interest rates on Sukanya Samriddhi scheme by 20 basis points and three-year term deposit scheme by 10 basis points, it has retained rates for all other small savings schemes.



Check Rate Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable from 01 January 2024 to 31 March 2024

Sl.No. Instruments Rate of interest w.e.f 01.01.2024 to 31.03.2024 Compounding Frequency* 01. Post Office Savings Account 4.0 Annually 02. 1 Year Time Deposit 6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly 03. 2 Year Time Deposit 7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly 04. 3 Year Time Deposit 7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly 05. 5 Year Time Deposit 7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly 06. 5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme 6.7 Quarterly 07. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly and Paid 08. Monthly Income Account 7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-) Monthly and paid 09. National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue) 7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-) Annually 10. Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.1 Annually 11. Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5 (will mature in 115 months) Annually 12. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly 13. Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.2 Annually



The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.

Meanwhile, following the Reserve Bank's consequent rate hike in benchmark lending rate by 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent since May 2022, banks have also raised the interest rates on deposits.