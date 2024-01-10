trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708157
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SMALL SAVINGS SCHEME

Post Office Small Savings Scheme: Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme

Check Rate Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable from 01 January 2024 to 31 March 2024

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Post Office Small Savings Scheme: Check Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme

New Delhi: The central government has recently announced its latest interest rates on all the Small Savings Schemes for the January-March quarter. While government raised the interest rates on Sukanya Samriddhi scheme by 20 basis points and three-year term deposit scheme by 10 basis points, it has retained rates for all other small savings schemes.


Check Rate Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable from 01 January 2024 to 31 March 2024

Sl.No. Instruments Rate of interest w.e.f 01.01.2024 to 31.03.2024 Compounding Frequency*
01. Post Office Savings Account 4.0 Annually
02. 1 Year Time Deposit 6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
03. 2 Year Time Deposit 7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
04. 3 Year Time Deposit 7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
05. 5 Year Time Deposit 7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
06. 5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme 6.7 Quarterly
07. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly and Paid
08. Monthly Income Account 7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-) Monthly and paid
09. National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue) 7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-) Annually
10. Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.1 Annually
11. Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5 (will mature in 115 months) Annually
12. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
13. Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.2 Annually


The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.

Meanwhile, following the Reserve Bank's consequent rate hike in benchmark lending rate by 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent  since May 2022, banks have also raised the interest rates on deposits.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship