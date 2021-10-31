PPF: Invest Rs 7500 to become a crorepati after retirement; here’s how

If you want to be a millionaire as well, now is the moment. Start investing immediately if you want to become a billionaire. You don't need a lot of money to do this; simply a few rupees each month must be placed in the Public Provident Fund. If you continue to invest in the manner shown here, you will be a billionaire far before retirement.

The Public Provident Fund is a better long-term investing option with excellent returns. You can invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a PPF account in a year, or Rs 12,500 per month. If you want to be a billionaire, you must first determine how much money you will need to invest each month and for how long.

7.1% interest is available on PPF

The government currently pays a 7.1 percent yearly interest rate on PPF accounts. The investment is for a period of 15 years. As a result, after 15 years, the total value of a monthly investment of Rs 12500 will be Rs 40,68,209. The total investment is Rs 22.5 lakh, with Rs 18,18,209 in interest.

In this way, a fund of Rs 1 crore will be deposited:

1. Let's say you're 30 years old and need to start investing in a PPF.

After 15 years of monthly PPF submissions, 2k L2500 rupees will be worth 4,068,209 dollars.

Please do not accept this money.

3. Now, for the next 5–5 years, you continue to increase your PPF.

4. That is, if you invest for another 5 years after 15 years, you will have a total of Rs 66,58,288 after 20 years.

5. When it reaches 20 years, extend the investment for another 5 years, resulting in a total of Rs 1,03,08,015 after 25 years.

You have amassed a million-dollar fortune. That example, if you start investing Rs 12500 per month in PPF at the age of 30, you will be a billionaire in 25 years, or at the age of 55. The PPF account has a 15-year maturity. This account can be extended for another five years if it is to be extended for another 15 years.

If you want to become a millionaire at the age of 55, you'll need to start a bit earlier and invest a little less in PPF instead of Rs 12500.

1. Assume you started contributing Rs 10,000 to your PPF account every month when you were 25 years old.

2. According to 7.1 percent, the entire value after 15 years will be Rs 32,54,567

3. Extend it for another 5 years, and the total value will be Rs 53,26,631 after 20 years.

4. Extend it for another 5 years, and the total value will be Rs 82,46,412 after 25 years.

5.Extend it for another 5 years, and the total value will be Rs 1,23,60,728 after 30 years.

6. That is, at the age of 55, you will become a millionaire.

You can become a billionaire by the age of 55 if you put only Rs 7500 each month in PPF instead of Rs 10,000, but you must begin investing at the age of 20.

1. If you put Rs 7500 in a PPF for 15 years and get 7.1 percent interest, the total value will be Rs 24,40,926.

2. This sum will be Rs 39,94,973 after 5 years, or Rs 39,94,973 after 20 years.

3. 5 years and if you continue it forward for another 25 years, the total will be Rs 61,84,809.

4. If you carry this sum forward 5 years, it will be - Rs 92,70,546 after 30 years.

5. 5 years, and 35 years provided the investment is maintained. The cost will be Rs 1,36,18,714 after that.

6. That means, at the age of 55, you will have more than Rs. Remember, the key to become a millionaire is to take advantage of PPF's compounding, to begin investing early, and to continue investing with patience.

Live TV

#mute