Proposal Sent To Set Up 8th Pay Commission: Modi Govt Urged To Revise Pay, Allowances

New Delhi: The proposal to set up the 8th Central Pay Commission was sent by Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary, National Council (staff side, Joint Consultive Machinery for central government employees) to the Modi government.

In his letter to the Cabinet Secretary, Mishra has urged the government to set up the 8th Pay Commission and deliberate on pay and allowances revisions.

The 8th Central Pay Commission, once set up and recommendations are accepted, will impact the salary brackets of approximately 49 lakh government employees and 68 lakh pensioners.

The pay commission is usually implemented after a gap of 10 years. Since the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission was accepted in 2016, the next will be in effect in 2026.

If the government decides to set up the 8th pay commission, it will require over a year or 18 months for its recommendations to be submitted. And once 8th Pay Commission recommendations are accepted by the government, it is most likely that it will be implemented by 2026, as per media reports.

Usually the recommendation of the pay commission over the salary hike of employees is based on fitment factor. Incase the 8th Pay Commission is set up for recommendations, it is most likely that the fitment factor will be set at 3.68 times. Now, considering the minimum basic salary of government employees at Rs 18,000, they can expect a hike of Rs 8,000 to Rs 26,000 in their basic pay, if fitment factor of 3.68 times is placed upon.

In the past, the employees had to wait for 19 months for the implementation of the Commission’s recommendations at the time of 5th CPC, and for 32 months at the time of implementation of 6th CPC. However, for 7th CPC recommendations, were being implemented within 6 months from the due date. The Union Cabinet had in June 2016 approved the implementation of the recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on pay and pensionary benefits effective from 01.01.2016.