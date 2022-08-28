New Delhi: Punjab National Bank has warned its customers to complete their Know your customers (KYC) before 31 August. In case of non-compliance, the bank may freeze the accounts of non-KYC customers with immediate effect. Therefore, it is mandtory to complete the KYC process. Bank informed about it to customers in a tweet a few days ago.

(ALSO READ: Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Government approves 3rd indigenisation list of 780 key defence equipments to be made locally)

Can't withdraw money

Bank has informed in its tweet that as per RBI guidelines KYC is mandatory for every customers by 31 March, 2022. Then 31 August will be the last date to use the account without KYC. After this date, only KYC compiled customers can avail banking services without any restrictions.

(ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says trust on private sector is way forward for India's growth)

Don't fall into KYC scams

A lot of people get calls or smses regarding KYC asking their pan or aadhar details. Don’t fall into the scams. You can do KYC for your account only by visiting the local branch and filling there a KYC form that asks Pan and Aadhar details.

Online way of KYC

You can do KYC at your home. You have to send your documents like Pan card or Aadhar card to the official email address of your bank with the registered email id. Or you can go the bank official webiste and provide the necessary details for KYC.