PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

Punjab National Bank: Accounts will freeze after 31 August if customers fail to do THIS

Punjab National Bank has warned its customers to complete their Know your customers (KYC) before 31 August. In case of non-compliance, the bank may freeze the accounts of non-KYC customers with immediate effect. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PNB warns customers to do KYC before 31 August unless accounts may freeze.
  • PNB tweeted about the RBI guideline of mandatory KYC to all customers before 31 March, 2022.
  • Customers can visit the local branch or sending necessary documents to bank official mail Id.

Punjab National Bank: Accounts will freeze after 31 August if customers fail to do THIS

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank has warned its customers to complete their Know your customers (KYC) before 31 August. In case of non-compliance, the bank may freeze the accounts of non-KYC customers with immediate effect. Therefore, it is mandtory to complete the KYC process. Bank informed about it to customers in a tweet a few days ago.

Can't withdraw money

Bank has informed in its tweet that as per RBI guidelines KYC is mandatory for every customers by 31 March, 2022. Then 31 August will be the last date to use the account without KYC. After this date, only KYC compiled customers can avail banking services without any restrictions.

Don't fall into KYC scams

A lot of people get calls or smses regarding KYC asking their pan or aadhar details. Don’t fall into the scams. You can do KYC for your account only by visiting the local branch and filling there a KYC form that asks Pan and Aadhar details.

Online way of KYC

You can do KYC at your home. You have to send your documents like Pan card or Aadhar card to the official email address of your bank with the registered email id. Or you can go the bank official webiste and provide the necessary details for KYC.

