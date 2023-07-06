trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631476
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RBI

RBI Issues Latest Guidelines On Debit, Credit cards --Read New Rules Here

The RBI circular is issued regarding arrangements with card networks for the issue of debit, credit and prepaid cards,.

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:21 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

RBI Issues Latest Guidelines On Debit, Credit cards --Read New Rules Here

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued a draft circular on issuance of debit, credit, and prepaid cards, directing that card issuers shall issue cards across more than one card network and also give an option to customers to choose from any one among the multiple card networks.

In the circular on arrangements with card networks for the issue of debit, credit and prepaid cards, the central bank said that the existing arrangements between card networks and card issuers i.e. banks and non-banks, are not conducive for customers.

In addition to this, the RBI said that card issuers should not enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain them from availing the services of other card networks.

cre Trending Stories

It further added that card issuers and card networks shall ensure that they would follow the existing agreements at the time of amendment or renewal.

The central bank has also invited comments on the draft circular by August 4.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded