SBI Cards Rule Change From 15 July: No Reward Points For Govt Related Transactions, Check Full List Of Cards

SBI Cards has announced that With effect from 15 July 2024, accrual of Reward Points on government related transactions will be discontinued for certain credit cards.

"Government related transactions shall be identified under Merchant Category Codes (MCC) 9399 and 9311, on best effort basis," SBI cards has said.



Here is the complete list of cards that will not get accrual of Reward Points on government related transactions from 15 July 2024

• Air India SBI Platinum Card

• Air India SBI Signature Card

• Central SBI Select+ Card

• Chennai Metro SBI Card

• Club Vistara SBI Card

• Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME

• Delhi Metro SBI Card

• Etihad Guest SBI Card

• Etihad Guest SBI Premier Card

• Fabindia SBI Card

• Fabindia SBI Card SELECT

• IRCTC SBI Card

• IRCTC SBI Card Premier

• Mumbai Metro SBI Card

• Nature’s Basket SBI Card

• Nature’s Basket SBI Card ELITE

• OLA Money SBI Card

• Paytm SBI Card

• Paytm SBI Card SELECT

• Reliance SBI Card

• Reliance SBI Card PRIME

• Yatra SBI Card