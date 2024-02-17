trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722116
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
STATE BANK OF INDIA

SBI Credit Card Holders ALERT! Bank To Revise Your MAD Bill Calculation Method From March 15

The SBI sent emails to its credit card holders informing them about the changes. "With effect from 15 Mar 2024, the definition for Minimum Amount Due (MAD) will be revised," it said.

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 07:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SBI Credit Card Holders ALERT! Bank To Revise Your MAD Bill Calculation Method From March 15

The State Bank of India is the country's largest public sector bank and is often called the 'banker of every Indian'. The bank is also the country's second largest credit card issuer with over 18 million credit cards in force. Thus, any changes made by the bank in its credit card policy affect a large number of people. The SBI recently announced some changes in how it used to calculate the Minimum Amount Due (MAD) for its credit card users. The changes will come into effect from March 15.

The SBI sent emails to its credit card holders informing them about the changes. "With effect from 15 Mar 2024, the definition for Minimum Amount Due (MAD) will be revised," it said. It also shared the current MAD calculation regime and the changes proposed thereof.

Current MAD Method

Existing MAD Calculation = Total GST + EMI amount + 100% of Fees/Charges + 5% of [Finance Charge (if any) + Retail Spends and Cash Advance (if any)] + Overlimit Amount (if any).

Revised MAD Method

Revised MAD Calculation = Total GST + EMI amount + 100% of Fees/Charges + 5% of [Finance Charge(if any) + Retail Spends and Cash Advance (if any)] + Overlimit Amount (if any).

While the calculation appears the same, the main changes are in the cases where the 5% amount is less than the finance charges. "In case 5% of (Finance Charge + Retail Spends and Cash Advance) is less than Finance Charges, then the MAD calculation will be Total GST + EMI amount + 100% of Fees/Charges + 100% of Finance Charges + Overlimit Amount (if any)," said the bank in its mailer.

While this will not affect the total bill amount, the Minimum Amount Due is likely to witness a little spike but that may not bother the SBI credit card users because it won't add any additional amount in the final bill. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!