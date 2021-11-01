SBI Customers Alert! THIS SMS scam will take away your money, here’s how to stay safe

New Delhi: Online banking has grown through time to become simple and convenient, allowing clients to handle their finances from their cellphones and computers. However, with all of the convenience of banking comes a slew of concerns, including the possibility of frauds and online fraud. The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector bank, is aware of the hazards of online fraud that may harm consumers and is constantly issuing warnings and advises to keep its customers secure. With an SBI SMS scam going on right now, the bank has once again shared instructions to keep people secure online and safeguard them from hacking, phishing, and other criminal conduct.

The State Bank of India recently addressed numerous aspects of being secure online in a tweet, including how a user should keep a watch out for SMS scam texts to avoid online fraud. Online fraud has increased significantly during the pandemic, and consumers must remain vigilant. Here's what SBI has to say about how people should keep vigilant in order to avoid online fraud.

Customers should be aware of the bank's "shortcode," which begins with SBI, according to SBI. These include SBIBNK, SBIINB, SBIPSG, and SBIYONO. “Always check who's behind the door before letting anyone in. Here is your key to safety,” the bank stated in a tweet on Friday. Users who receive an SMS with a message purporting to be from SBI should check the sender to see whether it was sent from one of these senders to determine whether the SMS is authentic.

SBI advises consumers to check their SMS in order to monitor their account activity, but warns them not to act on messages from unknown sources.

SBI has also warned customers about email frauds, as many consumers fall victim to exaggerated promises made by crooks online. “Be aware of fraudulent emails offering free gifts and rewards. Scammers send these emails to extract money from your account via your personal details. Do not share your bank details with anyone. SBI never asks for your UPI PIN,” the bank explained in another tweet posted on Sunday.

