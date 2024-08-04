SBI Customers Beware! Govt Issues Warning On New Scam Messages - Important Details Inside

New Delhi: The government has issued a warning to State Bank of India (SBI) customers about a new fraudulent message circulating on social media. This scam involves a message claiming to be from SBI, instructing recipients to download an APK file to redeem reward points, according to the Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Always double-check any messages directly with official SBI channels. If you get an unusual message or a request for personal information, it's important to contact SBI through their verified methods to confirm it's real. Staying alert and careful can help protect your personal and financial information from fraud.

“Beware ‼️ Did you also receive a message asking you to download and install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? @TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links,” reads a post from the Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Beware ‼️



Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards #PIBFactCheck



@TheOfficialSBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS/WhatsApp



Never download unknown files or click on such links



https://t.co/AbVtZdQ490 pic.twitter.com/GhheIEkuXp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 31, 2024

SBI rewards:

Dear Value customer,

Your SBI NetBanking Reward points ( ₹9980.00) will expire today! Now Redeem through SBI REWARD App Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account

Thankyou

Team SBI

Here are tips to help you protect yourself from fake messages and potential scams:

- Verify Sender Authenticity: Always check if the message is from a legitimate source. Contact your bank directly using verified contact details to confirm any suspicious requests or information.

- Avoid Clicking Links: Don’t click on links or download files from unsolicited messages. Scammers often use these to install malware or steal your information.

- Check for Red Flags: Look out for signs of fraud, such as urgent language, threats of account suspension, or requests for personal information. Legitimate organisations will never ask for sensitive details via email or text.

- Use Official Apps and Websites: Only use official banking apps and websites for transactions and account management. Avoid third-party apps or links provided in messages.