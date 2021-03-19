SBI Fixed Deposit: 10 easy steps open FD account online

The State Bank of India (SBI) has a way for the savings account holder to open a fixed deposit (FD) online. SBI customers who are willing to open this account can use this online facility from anywhere and it is very convenient as they can easily pay for the term deposit through net banking.

After a customer opens FD online, he/she can renew and close the deposit online instantly. Also, before opening an account, the customer can take the help of an online FD interest calculator to calculate the maturity value and interest rate on an SBI FD. It can be done online by entering the principal amount, tenure, rate of interest, and type of interest payout option.

Here’s how to open an FD account online: