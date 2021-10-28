हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State Bank of India

SBI Kisan Credit Card: Get loans up to Rs 3 lakh, know how to apply and documents required

SBI Kisan Credit Card also addresses farmers’ contingency expenses and expenses related to ancillary activities via a simple procedure allowing borrowers to avail loans basis their needs. 

New Delhi: India's largets public sector lender State Bank of India offers timely and adequate credit to farmers to meet their cultivation expenses through SBI Kisan Credit Card. 

It also addresses farmers’ contingency expenses and expenses related to ancillary activities via a simple procedure allowing borrowers to avail loans basis their needs. (Also read: SBI OTP-based ATM cash withdrawal --How to withdraw cash, who can avail this facility)

Here are the Features and Benefits of SBI Kisan Credit Card

KCC will be like a revolving cash credit account
Credit balance in the account, if any, will fetch savings bank’s interest rate
Tenure: 5 years, with a 10% annual increase in limit every year subject to annual review
Interest Subvention: 3% interest subvention for prompt borrowers up to Rs. 3 lakh
Repayment: The repayment period as per the crop period (short/long) and marketing period for the crop
Allotment of RuPay cards for all eligible KCC borrowers
Accidental insurance of Rs. 1 lakh for Rupay Cardholders if the card is activated once in 45 days

Documents required for SBI Kisan Credit Card

Address and Identity Proof: Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, driving license, etc. (any one)
Documents of the agricultural land
Applicant’s recent passport size photograph
Issuer banks may also ask to submit security Post Dated Cheque

 
Eligibility of SBI Kisan Credit Card

All the farmers-individuals/joint borrowers who are owner cultivators
Tenant farmers, oral lessees, Share Croppers, etc.
SHGs or Joint Liability Groups of farmers including tenant farmers, share croppers, etc.
 

Interest Rate of SBI Kisan Credit Card

Up to Rs. 3.00 Lakh - 7%
Above Rs. 3.00 Lakh - As applicable from time to time
 

How to apply for SBI Kisan Credit Card

Download the application form from SBI - https://sbi.co.in/documents/14463/22577/application+form.pdf/24a2171c-9a...
Farmers can also directly visit SBI branch and ask for KCC application form
Fill in the required details and submit at the branch
The bank will review the review the application, verify applicant’s details and sanction the card

Insurance for using SBI Kisan Credit Card

KCC borrowers below 70 years of age are covered under Personal Accident Insurance Scheme (PAIS)

Eligible crops are covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY)
 

Security for using SBI Kisan Credit Card

Primary: Hypothecation of Crop.
Collateral: Mortgage/charge over Agriculture land (Collateral security is waived for:
KCC limit of up to Rs. 1.60 lakh.
Under Tie-up: KCC limit up to Rs. 3 lakh
 

Salient features of reviewing KCC through YONO SBI:

Hassle-free KCC review through YONO App or at YONO Branch
Contactless and paperless journey for application through YONO App
End to end process on YONO Branch portal
Standardization of KCC Review process
Minimum data entry by farmer and branch
 

How to review KCC via YONO

Log-in to YONO SBI
Click on YONO Krishi
Click on Khata
Click on Kisan Credit Card
All you need to do is:
Confirm personal details
Confirm land details
Confirm crop details
Submit application
 

State Bank of IndiaSBIKisan Credit Card
