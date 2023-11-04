SBI Latest FD Rates 2023: Check Updated Fixed Deposit Rates Of State Bank Of India

New Delhi: The largest bank in India with approximately 42 crores customer base is SBI. For those looking to grow their savings while maintaining financial security, the State Bank of India offers Fixed Deposit (FD) accounts with competitive interest rates.

The process is straightforward – deposit a sum of your choice when opening the account and select a tenure that suits your financial goals. During the chosen tenure, no additional deposits or withdrawals are permitted, ensuring the stability and growth of your investment.

SBI Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Rates 2023

SBI provides an array of FD options for both general citizens and senior citizens, with interest rates ranging from 3 percent to 7.1 percent per annum for the general public and 3.5 percent to 7.6 percent per annum for senior citizens.

SBI FD Terms

These rates apply to tenures spanning from a brief 7 days to a more extended 10-year term.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the interest rates offered by SBI: