trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663981
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
STATE BANK OF INDIA

SBI NRI Customers Alert! Check 3 Easy Steps To open NRE/NRO Account Through YONO

SBI digital service is designed for NTB or “new to bank” customers, providing them with ease and efficiency in the account opening process, the bank said in a release.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SBI NRI Customers Alert! Check 3 Easy Steps To open NRE/NRO Account Through YONO

Mumbai: India’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India on Monday introduced a digital facility for NRIs to effortlessly open NRE and NRO accounts (both savings and current accounts) through SBI's YONO.

This service is designed for NTB or “new to bank” customers, providing them with ease and efficiency in the account opening process, the bank said in a release.


“This initiative fulfils a long-standing demand from NRI customers who have yearned for a hassle-free way to open and manage their accounts in India. The bank has leveraged technology to create a seamless, digitized account opening process that ensures efficiency and accuracy, making it a one-stop solution for NRI banking needs. Customers can track the status of their applications in real-time, keeping them informed every step of the way,” SBI has said.

Check Out 3 quick steps to open your NRI/NRO account through YONO:

Step 1: Download YONO SBI app

Step 2: Select the option to open an NRE/NRO account

Step 3: On successful submission customers have two options to submit their KYC: option 1 - submit the document at an SBI branch of choice in India; option 2 - Attest the KYC documents by a Notary, Indian Embassy, High Commission, SBI Foreign Office, Representative Office, Court Magistrate, or Judge and mail them to a centrally designated branch for processing.

Nitin Chugh, DMD & Head (Digital Banking & Transformation) said, “SBI has always been at the forefront of innovation and customer-centric solutions, and this latest offering is no exception. With the launch of this digital service, NRIs can open their NRE/NRO accounts from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for an in-person visit to India. This innovative approach simplifies the process for NRI customers and empowers SBI branches with the tools they need to provide quick and efficient customer service.”

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train