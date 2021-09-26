SBI offers home loan at 6.7%: Check eligibility, documents and more

The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched the country's first credit score-linked home loans, with rates as low as 6.70 percent regardless of loan amount. The SBI has introduced this loan in anticipation of the country's impending festive season. Previously, a home loan of more than Rs 75 lakh carried an interest rate of 7.15 percent. For a Rs 75 lakh loan with a 30-year term, the offer results in a 45 basis point savings, which corresponds to a large interest saving of more than Rs 8 lakh.

Regular Home Loan, SBI Privilege Home Loan for government employees, SBI Shaurya Home Loan for army and defence personnel, SBI MaxGain Home Loan, SBI Smart Home, Top-up Loan for existing customers, SBI NRI Home Loan, SBI FlexiPay Home Loan for loan of higher amount, and SBI HerGhar Home Loan for women are some of the home loans offered by the bank.

State Bank Of India offers low-interest home loans that are processed for free. There are no hidden or administrative fees associated with the loan processing. On top of that, if a woman takes out a home loan, she will be eligible for rate reductions for women borrowers and credit score-linked home loans. There are no prepayment penalties on these SBI house loans. These home loans can also be used as an overdraft. The SBI offers home loans with terms ranging from three to thirty years. This credit-linked home loan has a low interest rate of around 6.70 percent, regardless of the loan size.

How to Apply?

These home loans can be applied via an online link. Customers can apply for a home loan by clicking on the link below, filling in the relevant information, checking their eligibility, and receiving a loan quote:https://onlineapply.sbi.co.in/personal-banking/home-loan?se=SBI-Microsit....

Yono SBI app can be used to apply for a home loan. To begin, go to your YONO SBI app and log in. Click on the menu on the top extreme left of the main page, then loans, then Home Loan. After that, perform a quick eligibility check by entering your date of birth, income source, net monthly income, details of any previous loans, and other required information, before clicking submit. You will be given a reference number, and an SBI executive will contact you as soon as possible.

Documents Required

To receive a home loan, you'll need an employer ID card, as well as a loan application. 3 passport-size pictures affixed to a fully completed loan application form. Any kind of identification, such as a PAN, passport, driver's licence, or voter ID card. Proof of residence and address, as well as a recent copy of a telephone bill, electric bill, water bill, or piped gas bill, or a copy of a passport, driving licence, or Aadhar card. Construction permission (where applicable). Payment Receipts or bank A/C statements showing all payments made to Builder/Seller, as well as bank account statements over the last six months for all bank accounts owned by the applicant/s.

For salaried candidates, income verification is essential in order to obtain a home loan. The last three months' salary slip or salary certificate must be presented as proof. Also, the Form 16 for the previous two years or a copy of the IT Returns for the previous two fiscal years, as acknowledged by the IT Department. Non-salaried applicants must provide verification of business address and IT returns for the previous three years. In addition, a balance sheet and profit and loss account for the previous three years, as well as a TDS Certificate (Form 16A, if applicable), are required.

