SBI Unveils MSME Sahaj Digital Financing: Avail Loan Up To Rs 1 Lakh Within 15 Minutes

New Delhi: Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has announced the launch of MSME Sahaj --a Web Based Digital Business Loans Solution for MSMEs’ Invoice Financing.

SBI said that it is developed as a data-driven invoice financing credit assessment engine which will provide complete solution from applying the loan, documentation and disbursement of the sanctioned loan within 15 minutes, without any manual intervention.

"The closure of the loan on due date is also automated and is carried out by the system itself. Using “MSME Sahaj”, Bank’s customers can avail finance against their GST registered sales invoices of up to Rs 1 lac in less than 15 minutes," SBI said.

The product is based on machine learning model and uses authentic data footprints from GSTIN, Customers’ Bank Statements and CIC data base etc.

"The purpose of the product is to provide “on tap” short term credit for working capital needs to Micro SME units who are part of the GST regime. The product will be made available through digital mode on Yono to the existing customers of SBI and will address the liquidity issues of MSMEs to unlock the cash flows instantly. With the launch of MSME Sahaj, SBI has once again set a new standard in MSME lending. MSME landscape has been identified as one of the focal points by the Bank for the next five years and this innovative digital product marks a significant leap in digital lending space," added SBI.

The product is meant to cater to Sole Proprietorship non-credit Customers of State Bank of India having satisfactory Current Account with the bank. This innovative offering will be readily accessible to them through the Bank’s Internet Banking application, the bank said.