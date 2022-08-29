New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched WhatsApp banking for its customers. SBI WhatsApp banking services are available for checking account balances and mini-statements. The bank will provide information on the last five transactions in the mini-statement.

SBI also revealed that account holders can now obtain information in a single transaction rather than logging into the Yono App or going to the ATM for the mini statement. So, if you have an SBI account and want to use the new SBI WhatsApp banking feature, you must first register your SBI account for the WhatsApp service and provide consent via SMS. This is how you can do it.

How to register for the SBI WhatsApp Banking service

Step 1: Send an SMS with the text 'WAREG A/c No to 917208933148' from your bank's registered mobile number.

Step 2: Once registered, text 'Hi' to +919022690226.

Step 3: You can also respond to the WhatsApp message with "Dear Customer, You are successfully registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services."

Step 4: The WhatsApp bot will send you some options from which to choose. Select from the option below:

1. Account Balance

2. Mini Statement

3. Deregister from WhatsApp Banking

Step 5: Alternatively, you can type and send your query.

Step 6: According to your query, the SBI WhatsApp bot will display your account balance or a mini-statement.

Notably, you can unsubscribe from SBI WhatsApp Banking by selecting option 3 from the list of options provided in the chat.