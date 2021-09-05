SEBI Alert! Link Aadhaar with PAN till September 30: Here’s how to do it

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a notification that the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of a person allotted on July 01, 2017 will be of no use if it is not linked with Aadhaar by September 30, 2021, or any other date specified by CBDT.

SEBI has revealed that a PAN card is the one and only identification number for all transactions in the Securities Market. In view of the CBDT notification, all SEBI registered entities including Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) must follow compliance of the notification and accept only those PAN which is linked with Aadhaar number) by the client, while opening new accounts post-September 30, 2021, or any other date specified by CBDT.

The market regulator further added that all the existing investors are advised to make sure that linking of their PAN with Aadhaar number before September 30, 2021 or any other date specified by CBDT for hassle-free transactions in the securities market.

Here’s how to link PAN-Aadhaar card:

Register yourself for a PAN card if it is not already there.

Then go to the Income Tax Department's e-filing website (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

After that, there will be an option on the website 'Link Aadhaar', click here.

Then log in and go to your account's profile settings.

Then you will see the option to link the Aadhar card, choose it.

Enter your Aadhar Number and Captcha Code in the section.

After filling up, click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option shown below. After this, your Aadhaar will be linked.

