हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PAN-Aadhaar linking

SEBI Alert! Link Aadhaar with PAN till September 30: Here’s how to do it

SEBI has revealed that a PAN card is the one and only identification number for all transactions in the Securities Market. 

SEBI Alert! Link Aadhaar with PAN till September 30: Here’s how to do it

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a notification that the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of a person allotted on July 01, 2017 will be of no use if it is not linked with Aadhaar by September 30, 2021, or any other date specified by CBDT. 

SEBI has revealed that a PAN card is the one and only identification number for all transactions in the Securities Market. In view of the CBDT notification, all SEBI registered entities including Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) must follow compliance of the notification and accept only those PAN which is linked with Aadhaar number) by the client, while opening new accounts post-September 30, 2021, or any other date specified by CBDT.

The market regulator further added that all the existing investors are advised to make sure that linking of their PAN with Aadhaar number before September 30, 2021 or any other date specified by CBDT for hassle-free transactions in the securities market.

Here’s how to link PAN-Aadhaar card:

  • Register yourself for a PAN card if it is not already there. 
  • Then go to the Income Tax Department's e-filing website (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).
  • After that, there will be an option on the website 'Link Aadhaar', click here.
  • Then log in and go to your account's profile settings.
  • Then you will see the option to link the Aadhar card, choose it.
  • Enter your Aadhar Number and Captcha Code in the section.
  • After filling up, click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option shown below. After this, your Aadhaar will be linked.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PAN-Aadhaar linkingSEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaAadhaar card
Next
Story

LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: Get Rs 10.33 lakhs on maturity by investing just Rs 76 daily

Must Watch

PT5M24S

Bollywood Breaking: Rahul Vaidya dedicates a song to Sidharth Shukla