SmilePay: No Cash, Card, Or Mobile Needed—Pay With Your Smile; Here’s How It Works

New Delhi: If you have a bank account with Federal Bank, this news is for you. The private sector bank, Federal Bank, has launched a facial payment system called “SmilePay.” With this system customers can make payments by simply smiling at the camera. Once this service is in place you won’t need cash, cards or your mobile phones for transactions. The service has already been rolled out at select branches through Reliance Retail and Ananya Birtla’s Svatantra Microfin.

Launched as a pilot project

Launched as a pilot product, this service is currently in its testing phase. Based on the “BHIM Aadhar Pay” system it uses biometric data to withdraw money from accounts linked to an Aadhar number. The information provided about this system explains that it will utilise a fully secure facial recognition system provided by UIDAI.

What is SmilePay?

SmilePay is the first of its kind payment system in the country, according to a press release from Federal Bank. It utilises an upgraded facial recognition based on UIDAI’s BHIM Aadhar Pay. SmilePay enables users to make payments by scanning their face.

With this service, customers will be able to pay merchants without the need for a card or mobile device. The entire transaction process will be completed in just two steps. Federal Bank's CDO, Indraneel Pandit, mentioned that after cash, cards, and QR code payments, making payments with just a smile is quite intriguing. He expressed confidence that people will greatly appreciate this new feature.

Features and Benefits of SmilePay

With SmilePay you can complete transactions without the need to carry cash, cards or a mobile device. This service will help reduce the crowd at counters. Based on the secure UIDAI facial recognition service, transactions will be safe and reliable. The SmilePay feature is specifically available to Federal Bank customers, requiring both merchants and customers to have an account with the bank. Federal Bank also plans to expand this service in the future.

How to Make Payments with SmilePay:

- Install the FED MERCHANT App: Ensure you have the FED MERCHANT app on your mobile device.

- Select SmilePay at Checkout: When you're ready to pay, choose SmilePay as your payment option.

- Merchant Initiates Payment: The merchant will enter your Aadhaar number into the FED MERCHANT app.

- Face Scan: The merchant’s mobile camera will scan your face and match it with UIDAI's facial recognition data.

- Payment Processing: If the scan is successful, the payment will be processed instantly.

- Funds Transfer: The amount will be deducted from your account and transferred to the merchant's Federal Bank account.

- Confirmation: The FED MERCHANT app will notify you once the payment is complete.//