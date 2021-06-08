हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Banks

THESE Banks offer maximum interest rates on savings account

The maximum interest rate on savings accounts is being offered by RBL Bank which offers a good interest rate of 4.50% per annum to 6.25% on daily balance as per set amount limit by the bank. These interest rates came into effect from May 7, 2021.  

THESE Banks offer maximum interest rates on savings account

Whenever a person plans to invest money in a certain bank, he/she always looks for attractive returns. It is also one of the popular investment options as you can withdraw money in times of emergencies. Parking money in other financial instruments leads to blockage as it can’t be withdrawn at any time.  

And therefore it becomes really important that we choose banks carefully before investing our hard-earned money. Several private banks offer very good interest rates on savings accounts as compared to public sector banks. These banks offer interest rates up to 6.25 per cent.

The maximum interest rate on savings accounts is being offered by RBL Bank which offers a good interest rate of 4.50% per annum to 6.25% on daily balance as per set amount limit by the bank. These interest rates came into effect from May 7, 2021.  

Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank provides 3.0 per cent per annum to 6.0 per cent per annum interest rates on its savings account, up to Rs 10 crore. The rates have come into effect from June 7, 2021. 

IndusInd Bank savings account interest rate comes in the range of 4 per cent to 5.50 per cent up to Rs 1 crore daily balance. For deposits above Rs 1 crore, one can contact the bank branch or Relationship Manager.

Now Yes Bank provides interest rates on its savings account in the range of 4.0 to 5.5 per cent per annum up to Rs 100 crore. YES Bank had announced changes in its Savings deposit Interest Rates slabs for Resident & Non-resident customers, with effect from December 8, 2020.  

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Banksinterest ratesRBL BankIndusInd bankBandhan Bank
Next
Story

SBI doorstep banking: From cash pick up, delivery and more, check 9 prominent facilities you can avail

Must Watch

PT13M21S

Lightning strike: How to protect yourself?